Nevada Democrats unveil renewable energy infrastructure bill

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) - Nevada lawmakers are considering a massive energy infrastructure proposal that would encourage the construction of renewable energy transmission lines and electric vehicle charging stations.

State Sen. Chris Brooks introduced a bill Thursday that could direct federal infrastructure funds to projects that will help Nevada transition away from carbon-based fuels and to renewables like solar, wind and geothermal.

The Nevada proposal mirrors similar legislation under consideration throughout the region, including in Colorado.

It also dovetails with President Joe Biden’s plans to increase the use of renewable energy, modernize the country’s aging electrical grid and incentivize drivers to trade their gas-powered vehicles for electric ones.

