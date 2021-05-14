Advertisement

Nevada Democrats unveil renewable energy infrastructure bill

(KVLY)
By SAM METZ/AP / Report for America
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 6:04 PM PDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) - Nevada lawmakers are considering a massive energy infrastructure proposal that would encourage the construction of renewable energy transmission lines and electric vehicle charging stations.

State Sen. Chris Brooks introduced a bill Thursday that could direct federal infrastructure funds to projects that will help Nevada transition away from carbon-based fuels and to renewables like solar, wind and geothermal.

The Nevada proposal mirrors similar legislation under consideration throughout the region, including in Colorado.

It also dovetails with President Joe Biden’s plans to increase the use of renewable energy, modernize the country’s aging electrical grid and incentivize drivers to trade their gas-powered vehicles for electric ones.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

TSA Screening Reno Tahoe Airport
Easing pre-flight screening, the TSA makes changes
Daniel Mendez, left, and Juan Jaramillo.
Reno police identify suspects in coercion case
Pandemic relief
Nevada to receive $2.7B in federal pandemic aid
1979 and older classic cars can still register for the Spring event.
Hot August Nights returns to northern Nevada
Terrell Rhodes, 27, was arrested Tuesday, May 11 and booked into the Clark County Detention...
Man charged with murdering Las Vegas toddler

Latest News

Friday Web Weather
Friday Web Weather
Wildfire
Wildfire season forecast: Hot, dry, dangerous
Multiple law enforcement agencies are warning the community after a string of catalytic...
Police warn of catalytic converter thefts
Nevada COVID-19 coronavirus graphic by The Associated Press.
QUAD-County COVID-19 Update: 14 new cases, 29 recoveries