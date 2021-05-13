What research says about those who are vaccine hesitant

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Lines and lines of people in their cars waiting for hours sometimes to get the COVID vaccine.

“It is important to me, I want to do what I can to help everyone else,” Christy Lapeula told us after getting vaccinated.

To date here in Nevada a little more than 30% of the adult population is fully vaccinated against the coronavirus. But for herd immunity ideally 70% or more of the population needs to get the shot.

With all the positive aspects of this vaccine--it works, it protects against variants, as well as helps protect loved ones, this shouldn’t be a hard sell.

But that isn’t what the research shows.

“You have a lot of people who are concerned about the safety and the efficacy about the vaccine,” says Dr. Kenji Sax, a neuropsychologist who has studied the research on those who are hesitant in getting vaccinated. “So, they are opting out,” he says.

Dr. Sax says those who won’t get vaccinated fall into several different categories.

There are populations who are vaccine hesitant because of their past history with the medical community. There are people who receive disinformation and won’t get the vaccine because of it. Political reasons are also driving some people away from vaccination sites.

“The easier route is to not get it,” says Dr. Sax. “If you are at all concerned about it you say I am not going to risk anything. But you are risking more,” he says.

Dr. Sax says one message will not fit all to change attitudes. They must be particularly geared to these individual groups.

The messages must be positive, for some based on science.

In many instances the messenger must meet one on one to answer questions whatever they may be. And access to the vaccine must be readily available.

But Dr Sax says it must be done now.

“It is, its daunting,” he says.

While the reasons are many, there are really two options to give people an incentive to get the vaccine. It is the carrot or the stick incentive.

Dr. Sax says its best to use the carrot.

