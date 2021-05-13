Advertisement

Weather reporter ‘multiplies’ in hilarious graphics error on live TV

By CNN staff
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 11:41 AM PDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (CNN) - A meteorologist’s weather report was interrupted by a psychedelic graphics error that caused fits of laughter in the newsroom.

Jennifer McDermed, of KMSP in Minneapolis, got caught in the error that “multiplied” her across the screen Tuesday.

She and her coworkers thought it was hilarious.

McDermed managed to have a little fun and deliver the forecast.

She even kept the joke going by changing her contact picture and sharing it on social media.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pandemic relief
Nevada to receive $2.7B in federal pandemic aid
Two arrested in connection with coercion case.
Two in custody in connection with coercion investigation
TSA Screening Reno Tahoe Airport
Easing pre-flight screening, the TSA makes changes
1979 and older classic cars can still register for the Spring event.
Hot August Nights returns to northern Nevada
Terrell Rhodes, 27, was arrested Tuesday, May 11 and booked into the Clark County Detention...
Man charged with murdering Las Vegas toddler

Latest News

President Joe Biden makes brief remarks before a meeting with top Republican and Democratic...
Biden meets with GOP senators as infrastructure talks deepen
FILE - In this Dec. 2, 2020 file photo, attorney Sidney Powell speaks in Alpharetta, Ga.
Company: Ex-Trump lawyer raiding nonprofit for personal use
A sign asking customers to wear a face covering is displayed at the entrance to Picos...
CDC: Fully vaccinated people can largely ditch masks indoors
LIVE: Biden makes remarks as CDC eases guidance on indoor mask-wearing
Fallen South Carolina officer honored during National Police Week