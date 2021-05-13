Advertisement

Thursday Web Weather

By Jeff Thompson
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 6:01 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Temperatures will continue to warm through Thursday, with valley highs rising to near 90 in some areas. Low pressure will drop into California over the weekend. The position of this feature is likely to trigger showers and a few T-storms both afternoons. Keep an eye to the sky. Next week looks fairly quiet, with a dry cold front whipping up some wind around Wednesday. -Jeff

Most Read

Reno Police investigate a shooting on Clear Acre Lane on April 29, 2021.
No charges in double fatal shooting in Reno
Terrell Rhodes, 27, was arrested Tuesday, May 11 and booked into the Clark County Detention...
Man charged with murdering Las Vegas toddler
Pandemic relief
Nevada to receive $2.7B in federal pandemic aid
Officials said the tire tread separated on the left front tire, causing the driver to lose...
Tire failure to blame for asphalt oil tanker rollover
The crash happened in Esmeralda County about 24 miles north of Tonopah.
Salt Lake City man killed in crash near Tonopah

Latest News

8 Day Forecast
Wednesday AM Web Weather
Wednesday
Wednesday Web Weather
8 Day Forecast
Tuesday AM Web Weather
Tahoe
Tuesday Web Weather