Thursday Web Weather

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -

Temperatures will continue to warm through Thursday, with valley highs rising to near 90 in some areas. Low pressure will drop into California over the weekend. The position of this feature is likely to trigger showers and a few T-storms both afternoons. Keep an eye to the sky. Next week looks fairly quiet, with a dry cold front whipping up some wind around Wednesday. -Jeff