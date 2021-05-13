Thursday AM Web Weather

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Afternoon temperatures will be well above average through Friday. It will be the warmest day of the week and year so far with a forecasted high of 87 degrees. We’ll see summer-like afternoon and evening breezes are expected again. A low pressure system will bring increased breezes Friday along with cooler temperatures and increased chances for showers and thunderstorms for the weekend.

8 Day Forecast (KOLO)

