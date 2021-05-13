Advertisement

Thursday AM Web Weather

By Mary Jane Belleza
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 5:39 AM PDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Afternoon temperatures will be well above average through Friday. It will be the warmest day of the week and year so far with a forecasted high of 87 degrees. We’ll see summer-like afternoon and evening breezes are expected again. A low pressure system will bring increased breezes Friday along with cooler temperatures and increased chances for showers and thunderstorms for the weekend.

8 Day Forecast
8 Day Forecast(KOLO)

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pandemic relief
Nevada to receive $2.7B in federal pandemic aid
Terrell Rhodes, 27, was arrested Tuesday, May 11 and booked into the Clark County Detention...
Man charged with murdering Las Vegas toddler
1979 and older classic cars can still register for the Spring event.
Hot August Nights returns to northern Nevada
Two arrested in connection with coercion case.
Two in custody in connection with coercion investigation
Reno Police investigates possible shots fired outside the Wonder Lodge.
Reno Police investigating shots fired near Wonder Lodge

Latest News

8 Day
Thursday Web Weather
8 Day Forecast
Wednesday AM Web Weather
Wednesday
Wednesday Web Weather
8 Day Forecast
Tuesday AM Web Weather