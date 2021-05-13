The Road Ahead with RTC: Upcoming RTC Projects

SPONSORED: The RTC is set to begin two major construction projects in 2021, in addition to a number of smaller, regional roadway projects.

The RTC will start construction on phase one of the Lemmon Drive project this June. Phase one of the Lemmon Drive Project will widen Lemmon Drive from four lanes to six lanes from Sky Vista Parkway/Buck Drive to Military Road. The project will increase capacity, improve safety, and provide multimodal transportation choices. The new roadway design will improve traffic flow with longer left-turn lane queues from southbound Lemmon Drive to Buck Drive and northbound Lemmon Drive to Military Road, and a new diverging-diamond interchange at US 395 and Lemmon Drive. To improve safety for everyone, a continuous, raised median will prevent left turns into or out of businesses, and reduce crashes and vehicle conflicts. In addition, U-turn movements will be accommodated at approximately 1,000 feet north of Sky Vista Parkway. For pedestrians and bicyclists, the design includes a separated, 10-foot-wide, shared-use path along the west side of Lemmon Drive, and an adjoining sidewalk along the east side and bike lanes in both directions. Construction on phase one is anticipated to take approximately one year to complete.

This summer, the RTC will also begin construction on the Oddie Wells Multimodal Improvements Project beginning at the Oddie Boulevard/Pyramid Way intersection in Sparks to the Wells Avenue/I-80 intersection in Reno. This project will increase safety and mobility options along this heavily traveled corridor. The project plans include new lighting, landscaping, ADA improvements, pedestrian ramps, bicycle facilities, and aesthetic features, providing safer traffic operations to increase mobility and connectivity along this corridor. The RTC is planning to construct a raised cycle track on both sides of the roadway from Sutro Street in Reno to Pyramid Way in Sparks. On Wells Avenue from Sutro Street to I-80, plans include a multiuse pathway on one side of the road and sidewalks on the other side. The new multiuse pathway will connect to the existing multiuse pathway along I-80 by UNR Farms.

To learn about other RTC road projects, go to rtcwashoe.com.