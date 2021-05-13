Advertisement

Nightclubs and adult entertainment allowed to reopen in Washoe County

(WEAU)
By Staff
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 7:25 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Nightclubs and adult entertainment venues previously scheduled to open June 1 under COVID-19 rules are open now following action Tuesday by the Washoe County Board of Commissioners.

They can reopen if they follow all applicable social distancing, hygiene, and performer rules established within state directives and guidance for COVID-19. Karaoke will also follow state rules.

Commission Chairman Bob Lucey said Tuesday topless entertainment can open as long as the entertainers maintain social distancing, they have had first dose of vaccine within past 14 days NS must get second dose within six weeks or take weekly COVID-19 tests.

Lucey asked that these businesses be treated the same as bars and restaurants.

Commissioner Vaughn Hartung said reopening these businesses is not as easy as flipping a switch. One casino operator told him he could not get large quantities of alcohol immediately if he tried to open a club.

“It’s going to take them some time,” Hartung said.

Commissioner Kitty Jung said allowing the businesses to reopen sooner evens the playing field with similar businesses in Clark County.

