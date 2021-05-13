Nevada Museum of Art classes and free memberships

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Museum of Art is making three announcements to help you get more involved in the local art scene.

First, it is offering free memberships to Washoe County Educators thanks to generous support from Clark/Sullivan Construction, Martin Iron Works, Merit Electric, RHP Mechanical and Stitser Drywall.

The Educator Memberships are a way to help educators develop a deeper knowledge of art practices and interdisciplinary learning as well as empowering them to act as ambassadors for student-centered creative and critical thinking.

“What a wonderful opportunity for our educators to have access to the year-around programming at the Nevada Museum of Art,” said Amy Barthel, fine arts coordinator for the Washoe County School District. “We know how important the arts are to providing a comprehensive and creative education for our students, and we look forward to sharing this news with our educators. We are grateful for the generous donations that made this possible,” she said.

Educators must be currently teaching in the Washoe County School District to qualify for the free membership.

The membership includes a curriculum for these instructors.

Click here to apply for a regular membership.

Second, in-person summer classes at the Museum of Art’s E.L. Cord Museum School will restart Wednesday, June 2.

”We’re offering everything from drawings to paintings, sculpting, ceramics. We’re bringing back as many classes as we can for the summer,” said Guth.

Third, the Museum named Eddie Guth as the new E.L. Cord Museum School Director.

He spent the last 10 years as an educator and program director for the Boys & Girls Club of Truckee Meadows. He will oversee the reopening of the Museum School for in-person classes and is committed to increasing online courses.

“When I moved to Reno and visited the Museum for the first time, I was overjoyed to see the gorgeous building, of course, and also the variety of art displayed within its walls,” said Guth. “The vital role the museum plays in this community is evident, and I couldn’t be more excited to join the team and extend the Museum’s impact in our region.”

The Nevada Museum of Art is located at 160 W. Liberty Street in Reno.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.