Mugs featuring local police dogs

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -- Do you love dogs? How about police dogs?

If you do, this is your chance to support local police dogs and their handlers.

Washoe County K9 Partners is releasing a new mug featuring a dog and its handler every month through November.

Kyago’s mug is available Saturday, May 15.

You can get another mug featuring the police dog named Jett now.

We met police dog and his handler at Hidden Valley Regional Park to learn about the skills he uses to serve and protect.

Kyago is trained to find drugs, patrol with his partner Deputy Sheriff David Dunham, and he works SWAT situations.

We asked the woman behind this mug campaign how she feels about releasing these mugs.

”It’s so exciting and it’s exciting when you get to see the community, how their reaction is towards those dogs,” said Washoe County K9 Partners Vice President, Diana Lee.

Each mug requires a $10 donation.

The money will be used to buy new bulletproof vests for the dogs.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.