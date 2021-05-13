Mask requirements eased in Nevada for fully vaccinated people

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) -The state of Nevada said Thursday that COVID-19 mask requirements have been adjusted to comply with the latest guidelines issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. This means vaccinated people don’t have to wear masks indoors or outdoors.

Those who are fully vaccinated – meaning two weeks after the second shot for two-shot vaccines or two weeks after a single-shot vaccine – “can resume activities without wearing a mask or staying 6 feet apart, except where required by federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial laws, rules, and regulations, including local business and workplace guidance,” the CDC said.

Masks are still needed for traveling, the CDC said.

“You will still be required to wear a mask on planes, buses, trains, and other forms of public transportation traveling into, within, or out of the United States, and in US transportation hubs such as airports and stations,” the CDC reported.

The new CDC guidance takes effect in Nevada as Emergency Directive 045 signed by Gov. Steve Sisolak on May 3.

Here are other adjustments due to CDC updates:

Nevada neither requires nor prohibits private entities from confirming vaccination status of people. Employers and organizations are encouraged to post signs with the latest CDC mask guidance for vaccinated and unvaccinated guests.

Private entities and organizations may have mask policies that are more restrictive than the CDC guidance. Workers should consult with their employers about workplace COVID-19 safety protocols.

If you have a condition or are taking medications that weaken your immune system, you may not be fully protected even if you are fully vaccinated. Talk to your health care provider. Even after vaccination, you may need to continue taking all precautions.

The CDC guidance issued today also provided updates on social distancing recommendations for fully vaccinated individuals. After the May 1 transition to local authority, each county has the authority to establish social distancing requirements. Nevada residents should consult their county’s local mitigation plan for more information on social distancing guidelines in their county. Latest county plans: https://nvhealthresponse.nv.gov/state-information/covid-task-force-assessments/

