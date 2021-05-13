Gov. Sisolak: “No path forward” for death penalty repeal bill

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Governor Steve Sisolak announced Thursday that a bill to repeal the death penalty in Nevada has “no path forward” this legislative session.

He issued the following statement regarding Assembly Bill 395:

“At this time, there is no path forward for Assembly Bill 395 this legislative session. I’ve been clear on my position that capital punishment should be sought and used less often, but I believe there are severe situations that warrant it. I understand there are those who will be disappointed by this outcome, however the process of determining which crimes are severe enough to warrant this punishment deserves thoughtful consideration.

As Governor, I strongly believe that this discussion requires robust communication and input so that the voices of victims’ families and the advocates of the proposed measure can be heard. I remain committed to working on reforming the criminal justice system to ensure fairness in policing and sentencing.”

Speaker Jason Frierson also released the following statement on Assembly Bill 395:

“We have been working through potential amendments that could restrict the application of the death penalty, but it has been a difficult task with all of the many considerations that go into these cases,” Speaker Frierson said. “While we are disappointed that we could not get across the finish line this session on AB395, we have to accept that there is a process and many of our priorities don’t ultimately come to fruition. We will continue working on policies we believe are sound and continue working with our colleagues on meaningful reform to the inequities that exist in our criminal justice system.”

The bill passed through the Judiciary Committee and the vote on the Assembly Floor, but wasn’t given a hearing in the state Senate.

In addition to abolishing the death penalty, the measure would have changed the sentences of those inmates on death row to life without the possibility of parole.

