Fans set to return to Greater Nevada Field for first time in 627 days

Major changes to the fan experience coming for 2021 season
Major changes to the fan experience coming for 2021 season
By Kurt Schroeder
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 5:25 PM PDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - On Thursday the Reno Aces will be back home for the first since August 25, 2019.

A lot has changed since then.

“It’s equal parts nerves and excitement,” said Aces President, Eric Edelstein, about the staff’s preparations. “We’re all bouncing around and we’re also checking every last thing to make sure it’s right.”

The Aces staff has been working overtime to get the downtown ballpark ready for the home opener against Las Vegas. With no 2020 season it’s been a while since fans got to see their hometown team. But this year’s experience will be completely different.

“We’re really bringing in two years worth of technology enhancements that weren’t available in 2019,” Edelstein said.

There are four major changes this season. Paperless tickets is the first. Two, fans will need a 12″ x 12″ x 6″ clear bag if they plan on bringing anything sizable inside. Three, walk-through metal detectors will minimize contact between fans and security members. Lastly, mobile food ordering is the new standard of concessions. Just scan the QR Codes around the concourse, place the order, and pick it up when it’s ready.

“The whole concept is around doing more things digitally using your phone, less lines, more time in the ballpark enjoying what you want to enjoy, and less time waiting in line to do those things,” said Edelstein.

Seats will be socially distanced from other groups. The mask mandate is still in place unless actively eating or drinking.

Rooting for the Aces in person - the club atop the Pacific Coast League standings - shows just how far Northern Nevada has come during the pandemic.

“I think (Thursday) having fans and watching baseball - I think it’s going to be the most normal that any of us have felt who are a part of the Aces are going to have felt in a long, long time,” Edelstein said.

Available tickets can be found on the team’s website, or at the ticket office.

