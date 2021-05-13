Detectives searching for suspect in counterfeit check scam

SUN VALLEY, Nev. (KOLO) - Secret Witness is offering a $500 reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspect wanted in connection with a counterfeit check scam.

The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office said the man was caught on surveillance video cashing counterfeit U.S. Treasury checks at Hobey’s Casino in Sun Valley. The checks totaled $3,173.60. Each check used the same fake and/or stolen identity, the sheriff’s office reported.

Detectives are asking for the public’s help identifying the suspect.

If you have any information, you are asked to call or text Secret Witness at (775) 322-4900. Refer to case #WC21-1737.

