Fire breaks out at Siegel Suites in Sparks

Sparks Fire crews respond to a structure fire on Victorian Ave. Thursday morning.
Sparks Fire crews respond to a structure fire on Victorian Ave. Thursday morning.(KOLO)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 10:06 AM PDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Crews responded to a structure fire at the Siegel Suites in Sparks Thursday morning.

It was reported around 9:30 a.m. May 13, 2021.

Roads are shut down near Victorian Avenue and Victorian Plaza Circle. The RTC bus center and the Nugget are unaffected by the road closures. You are asked to avoid the area until further notice.

Police said no injuries are reported.

