One lane of eastbound Interstate 80 reopens at Painted Rock

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - 6:00 A.M. UPDATE: One lane of eastbound Interstate 80 is back open after a rollover crash involving a big rig. Lane closures will remain in effect for most of the day as crews work to replace a damaged guard rail.

ORIGINAL STORY: Eastbound Interstate 80 is closed as NHP responds to a rollover crash involving a truck. It happened around 4:40 Thursday morning near Painted Rock between USA Parkway and Wadsworth.

Troopers say the truck’s trailer split open, spilling cargo across the roadway. The driver was not injured. No other vehicles were involved.

There is no estimated time for the road to reopen.

