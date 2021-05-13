Advertisement

Crash, arrest draw more scrutiny of Tesla Autopilot system

A worker inspects a new electric car at a Tesla delivery location and service center Friday,...
A worker inspects a new electric car at a Tesla delivery location and service center Friday, April 2, 2021, in Corte Madera, Calif. The president and auto industry maintain the nation is on the cusp of a gigantic shift to electric vehicles and away from liquid-fueled cars, but biofuels producers and some of their supporters in Congress aren't buying it and argue now is the time to increase sales of ethanol and biodiesel, not abandon them.(AP Photo/Eric Risberg)
By JOHN ANTCZAK and TOM KRISHER/Associated Press
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 10:04 PM PDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LOS ANGELES (AP) - Federal safety regulators are sending a team to California to investigate a fatal freeway crash involving a Tesla, just after authorities near Oakland arrested a man in another Tesla rolling down a freeway with no one behind the steering wheel.

Experts say both cases raise pressure on the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to take action on Tesla’s partially automated driving system called Autopilot, which has been involved in multiple crashes that have resulted in at least three U.S. deaths.

The probe of the May 5 crash in Fontana, California, east of Los Angeles, is the 29th case involving a Tesla that the agency has responded to. Messages were left Wednesday seeking comment from Tesla.

