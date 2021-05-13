Advertisement

California governor says mask mandate to end after June 15

FILE - In this April 11, 2020, file photo, a man wears a mask while walking past a sign posted...
FILE - In this April 11, 2020, file photo, a man wears a mask while walking past a sign posted on a business in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)(Jeff Chiu | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 10:57 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - California Gov. Gavin Newsom says the state will not require people to wear masks in almost all circumstances after June 15.

Newsom’s comments came in an interview with Fox 11′s Elex Michaelson.

Newsom announced last month the state would lift nearly all of its coronavirus restrictions on June 15 if the state’s case numbers continued to improve. But at the time, Newsom said the mask mandate would stay.

On Tuesday, Newsom said there would be “no mandates” for wearing masks, except for large indoor gatherings where people “from around the world” are mingling.

California has required people to wear masks in public places since June 18, 2020.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pandemic relief
Nevada to receive $2.7B in federal pandemic aid
Two arrested in connection with coercion case.
Two in custody in connection with coercion investigation
TSA Screening Reno Tahoe Airport
Easing pre-flight screening, the TSA makes changes
1979 and older classic cars can still register for the Spring event.
Hot August Nights returns to northern Nevada
Terrell Rhodes, 27, was arrested Tuesday, May 11 and booked into the Clark County Detention...
Man charged with murdering Las Vegas toddler

Latest News

A sign asking customers to wear a face covering is displayed at the entrance to Picos...
CDC: Fully vaccinated people can largely ditch masks indoors
LIVE: Biden makes remarks as CDC eases guidance on indoor mask-wearing
Most schools have less than a month left before they release for summer break.
Chief of teachers union is ‘all in’ on full fall reopening
Grace Gardens Event Center employees check temperatures of young people attending prom at the...
Some proms are back, with masks, testing and distancing