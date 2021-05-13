Advertisement

Body pulled from Truckee river

By Audrey Owsley
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 2:34 PM PDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - University of Nevada police are investigating after a body was found in the Truckee River Thursday morning.

Units were dispatched around 10:15 a.m. May 13, 2021 to the area near Cottonwood Park. Police set up a perimeter and found a body in the river.

Deputy Chief James with UNR Police was not sure if the body belonged to a man or woman.

Washoe County Forensics Investigators and the Medical Examiner also responded to the scene.

No other information about the circumstances surrounding the body was released.

