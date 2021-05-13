Body pulled from Truckee river

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - University of Nevada police are investigating after a body was found in the Truckee River Thursday morning.

Units were dispatched around 10:15 a.m. May 13, 2021 to the area near Cottonwood Park. Police set up a perimeter and found a body in the river.

Deputy Chief James with UNR Police was not sure if the body belonged to a man or woman.

Washoe County Forensics Investigators and the Medical Examiner also responded to the scene.

No other information about the circumstances surrounding the body was released.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.