Advertisement

3 arrested in vandalism of Chauvin defense witness’ old home

Barry Brodd, a former Santa Rosa, California, officer testified that bystanders yelling at...
Barry Brodd, a former Santa Rosa, California, officer testified that bystanders yelling at police to get off George Floyd complicated the situation for former officer Derek Chauvin.
By Associated Press
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 8:13 PM PDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (AP) - Three women have been arrested for allegedly vandalizing the one-time Northern California home of a former police officer who testified on behalf of the former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin by splashing pig blood on it and leaving a pig’s head near the front porch.

Rowan Dalbey, Kristen Aumoithe and Amber Lucas, all of Santa Rosa, were arrested Tuesday on felony vandalism and conspiracy charges at the former home of Barry Brodd.

Santa Rosa Police spokeswoman Lt. Jeneane Kucker said Wednesday they were cited and released.

After targeting Brodd’s home on April 17, the women also allegedly smeared pig blood on a large hand statue in Santa Rosa Plaza and left a picture of a pig reading “Oink Oink.” 

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Reno Police investigate a shooting on Clear Acre Lane on April 29, 2021.
No charges in double fatal shooting in Reno
Terrell Rhodes, 27, was arrested Tuesday, May 11 and booked into the Clark County Detention...
Man charged with murdering Las Vegas toddler
Pandemic relief
Nevada to receive $2.7B in federal pandemic aid
Officials said the tire tread separated on the left front tire, causing the driver to lose...
Tire failure to blame for asphalt oil tanker rollover
The crash happened in Esmeralda County about 24 miles north of Tonopah.
Salt Lake City man killed in crash near Tonopah

Latest News

TSA preflight screening
TSA Has Changes In Air Travel
Nightclubs and adult entertainment allowed to reopen in Washoe County
TSA Screening Reno Tahoe Airport
Easing pre-flight screening, the TSA makes changes
Fans set to return to Greater Nevada Field for first time in 627 days
Fans set to return to Greater Nevada Field for first time in 627 days