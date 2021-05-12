Wednesday AM Web Weather

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Expect sunny skies and a toasty high of 85 degrees. Afternoon temperatures will be well above average through Friday although late nights and mornings will be seasonably cool. Typical summer-like afternoon and evening breezes are expected through Thursday. Pacific low pressure will bring increased breezes Friday along with cooler temperatures and some showers and thunderstorms for the weekend. Keep a look out if you have outdoor plans.

8 Day Forecast (KOLO)

