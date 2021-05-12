Advertisement

Wednesday AM Web Weather

By Mary Jane Belleza
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 5:53 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Expect sunny skies and a toasty high of 85 degrees. Afternoon temperatures will be well above average through Friday although late nights and mornings will be seasonably cool. Typical summer-like afternoon and evening breezes are expected through Thursday. Pacific low pressure will bring increased breezes Friday along with cooler temperatures and some showers and thunderstorms for the weekend. Keep a look out if you have outdoor plans.

8 Day Forecast
8 Day Forecast(KOLO)

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reno Police investigate a shooting on Clear Acre Lane on April 29, 2021.
No charges in double fatal shooting in Reno
Terrell Rhodes, 27, was arrested Tuesday, May 11 and booked into the Clark County Detention...
Man charged with murdering Las Vegas toddler
Officials said the tire tread separated on the left front tire, causing the driver to lose...
Tire failure to blame for asphalt oil tanker rollover
The crash happened in Esmeralda County about 24 miles north of Tonopah.
Salt Lake City man killed in crash near Tonopah
Sparks Police investigates a crash near the intersection of El Rancho Dr. and Prater Way.
Car crashes into fence in Sparks

Latest News

Wednesday
Wednesday Web Weather
8 Day Forecast
Tuesday AM Web Weather
Tahoe
Tuesday Web Weather
Monday AM Web Weather
Monday AM Web Weather