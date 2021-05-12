Two in custody in connection with coercion investigation
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 4:03 PM PDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Two suspects are in custody following a brief chase with police Wednesday afternoon in an investigation into coercion with the use of a firearm.
Detectives with the Reno Police Department found the suspects in the area of Wrondel Way and Gallaway Lane around 12:30 p.m. on May 12, 2021.
One suspect was arrested after running from police. The second suspect voluntarily came out of a home on Galloway Lane.
SWAT from Reno and the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant at a home on Kietzke Lane where officials said other suspects could be as well as evidence of other ongoing investigations.
