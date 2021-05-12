Spanish Springs fire stopped at about a half acre
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 4:23 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -The Sparks Fire Department quickly put out a brush fire in Spanish Springs on Wednesday afternoon.
The fire was reported in the 7800 block of South Hat Creek Court near the city’s northern boundary at about 3:30 p.m.
It was stopped at about half an acre.
There was no information immediately available on the cause of the fire.
Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.