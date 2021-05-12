Advertisement

Reno Police investigating shots fired near Wonder Lodge

Reno Police investigates possible shots fired outside the Wonder Lodge.
Reno Police investigates possible shots fired outside the Wonder Lodge.(KOLO/Dan Pyke)
By Matt Vaughan
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 10:41 PM PDT
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Police Department was called to the area of Lake Street between 4th and 5th around 9 p.m. Tuesday night for a report of possible gunshots fired.

According to investigators, officers found bullet casings at the scene and damage to the Wonder Lodge. No one was injured.

Police are still looking for a suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call Reno Police.

