Pruning and irrigation Zoom workshop Wednesday May 12

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - As the weather heats up, some homeowners thoughts turn to outdoor landscaping and gardening.

Local consulting arborist Dale Carlon says pruning trees can be tricky. Some people may want to cut the tree to suit their needs. They are never successful, and their will can cause the tree irreparable harm.

He says with a simple investment of about $60.00 homeowners can successfully trim their trees and make them healthy.

In his experience he offers two tips on when to trim flowering and fruit bearing trees.

“Just go with that rule,” he says. “If you want flowers, when the flowers are done,” He adds, “If you want fruit, when the fruit is done.”

He says proper irrigation is also essential for a tree’s health.

Typically, he says during the early years the irrigation can go around the base of the tree.

But as the tree grows Carlon says, that tubing needs to spread away from the trunk to just underneath the canopy.

“If you stand back and look at the tree when the rain hits,” he says, “where does the water go? It’s just slightly in from the outside of the canopy. So, if we have all of our drip emitters right up against the trunk, they’re not doing any good at all. In fact, it will cause the trunk to decay,” says Carlon.

Carlon is teaching a workshop on pruning and irrigation Wednesday May 12 in the evening on Zoom.

The program is sponsored by Truckee Meadows Water Authority.

If you’d like more information the link is listed below.

Carlon offers free consultation to TMWA customers who want more help with their trees and irrigation systems.

