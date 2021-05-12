Nevada kids 12 and up could start getting Pfizer vaccine Thursday

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevadans ages 12 to 15 could begin getting the Pfizer vaccine as early as Thursday.

That’s according to a state health official who spoke during Wednesday’s state COVID-19 call.

Karissa Loper, the Deputy Bureau Chief with the Bureau of Child, Family & Community Wellness said the Nevada State Immunization Program (NSIP) is prepared for the state to begin vaccination for this age group once the reviews are complete and the recommendations are final.

Earlier Wednesday, U.S. health advisers endorsed the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for kids ages 12 and up.

“It will be available as soon as the ACIP and those final recommendations are made,” Loper said. “So I believe as soon as tomorrow, Nevada teens will be able to access the vaccine at pharmacies, at their doctors offices, at the mass vaccination sites that are currently running and we are working with all partners to get more locations and working with schools to see about using school locations as vaccine clinic sites as well.”

When asked why this age group should get the vaccine, considering they are less susceptible to severe effects of COVID-19, Loper said it is more about helping populations protect themselves and to decrease the number of vectors available for the virus to spread.

