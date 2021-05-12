National Automobile Museum Casting Call

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - You’re invited to a regional casting call at the National Automobile Museum.

Its managers are looking for locals to represent the Museum on social media, print, website, and all marketing materials.

You’ll pose for pictures in several locations in the Museum.

Ten to 15 people will be selected.

They will receive prizes and a membership to the Museum.

”It’s for everyone in the community to come down, get excited, take a picture and we’re going to pick from that group. People of all ages: moms, dads, grandparents, and children. We’re going to include them in all our marketing information for the balance of a year,” National Automobile Museum Executive Director, Philip MacDougall.

You’re encouraged to be at the Museum at 10 S. Lake Street in Reno this Saturday, May 15 from 10:00 a.m. to noon.

You will be given complimentary Museum passes if you click here and register in advance.

