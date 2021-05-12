Advertisement

National Automobile Museum Casting Call

One of America’s Top 10 Automobile Museums, the National Automobile Museum showcases more than 200 automobiles. It features theatre presentations and audio tours in English and Spanish through 100,000 square-feet of galleries, exhibits and street scenes and accompanying artifacts that bring displays to life.(WIS)
By Noah Bond
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 10:05 PM PDT
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - You’re invited to a regional casting call at the National Automobile Museum.

Its managers are looking for locals to represent the Museum on social media, print, website, and all marketing materials.

You’ll pose for pictures in several locations in the Museum.

Ten to 15 people will be selected.

They will receive prizes and a membership to the Museum.

”It’s for everyone in the community to come down, get excited, take a picture and we’re going to pick from that group. People of all ages: moms, dads, grandparents, and children. We’re going to include them in all our marketing information for the balance of a year,” National Automobile Museum Executive Director, Philip MacDougall.

You’re encouraged to be at the Museum at 10 S. Lake Street in Reno this Saturday, May 15 from 10:00 a.m. to noon.

You will be given complimentary Museum passes if you click here and register in advance.

