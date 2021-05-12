Advertisement

Mother’s boyfriend charged with murder of missing Las Vegas toddler

Terrell Rhodes, 27, is being held without bond on a charge of open murder in relation to the...
Terrell Rhodes, 27, is being held without bond on a charge of open murder in relation to the disappearance of 2-year-old Amari Nicholson.(Source: Las Vegas Metropolitan Police via CNN)
By Gray News Staff
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 8:52 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (Gray News) - The disappearance of a 2-year-old boy in Las Vegas is now officially a murder case.

Terrell Rhodes, 27, was arrested Tuesday and is being held without bond on a charge of open murder in relation to the disappearance of 2-year-old Amari Nicholson. The little boy was reported missing May 5.

Rhodes is reportedly Amari’s mother’s boyfriend. Additional charges are forthcoming, according to investigators.

Amari Nicholson, 2, was reported missing May 5 in Las Vegas
Amari Nicholson, 2, was reported missing May 5 in Las Vegas(Source: Family/Las Vegas PD/Twitter)

Police say after their initial investigation, it became clear “the circumstances of Amari’s disappearance were suspicious.” They did not say Tuesday if the toddler’s body has been recovered.

Rhodes’ initial court appearance is set for Wednesday morning.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN contributed to this report.

Most Read

Nevada Child Seekers issued a statewide alert for 2-year-old Amari Nicholson, missing since...
2-year-old boy missing in Nevada
Reno Police investigate a shooting on Clear Acre Lane on April 29, 2021.
No charges in double fatal shooting in Reno
Sparks Fire and TMF&R crews are on scene.
Brush fire east of Vista Blvd. under investigation
William Alfaro faces life in prison.
Reno man faces life in prison for sexually assaulting child under 14
Sparks Police investigates a crash near the intersection of El Rancho Dr. and Prater Way.
Car crashes into fence in Sparks

Latest News

One of America’s Top 10 Automobile Museums, the National Automobile Museum showcases more than...
National Automobile Museum Casting Call
Cheney has faced calls for her ouster from her leadership job after her repeated public...
Rep. Cheney: 'The election is over'
Consulting arborist Dale Carlon
Pruning and irrigation Zoom workshop Wednesday May 12
A Palestinian searches for survivors under the rubble of a destroyed rooftop of a residential...
Israel, Hamas escalate heavy fighting with no end in sight
Family members react during the funeral for Andrew Brown Jr., Monday, May 3, 2021, at Fountain...
Lawyers: Black man didn’t drive into deputies who shot him