Man charged with murdering Las Vegas toddler

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KOLO) - A Las Vegas man is charged with murdering his girlfriend’s 2-year-old son in an investigation that started as a missing person’s case.

Terrell Rhodes, 27, was arrested Tuesday, May 11 and booked into the Clark County Detention Center for open murder.

Investigators said Amari Nicholson was reported missing on May 5 from an apartment complex on Paradise Road. His disappearance sparked a statewide alert.

Amari’s mother, Tayler Nicholson, said she was in Colorado when Amari was taken, under Rhodes’s watch.

After the initial investigation, police said it was clear that the circumstances of Amari’s disappearance were suspicious. As the investigation progressed, detectives developed Rhodes as the primary suspect.

Additional charges are forthcoming. Anyone with any information about this case is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555.

