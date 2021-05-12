Advertisement

Hot August Nights returns to northern Nevada

Classic cars can still register for the Spring Fever Revival event.
1979 and older classic cars can still register for the Spring event.
1979 and older classic cars can still register for the Spring event.(KOLO)
By Elizabeth Rodil
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 5:27 AM PDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Hot August Nights is excited to kick-off its Spring Fever Revival event. Organizers are still encouraging 1979 and older classic car owners to register.

Instead of the traditional two day downtown Show-n-Shine it will have a poker run to adhere to coronavirus protocols.

The poker run will start at the Summit Race Equipment in Sparks and there will be eight stops throughout Reno, Washoe Valley, and Gardnerville.

Executive Director Alan Tom said participants are eager to return even though its different this year. “Because we are not able to get our permits approved this year during May, we just decided to have a one day event and to have a roaming event that way people aren’t all gathered in one area.”

Car owners can sign up on the day of the event which is Saturday, May 22. The popular 10-day celebration starts in Virginia City July 30th.

