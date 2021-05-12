Graduation ceremonies at UNR, return, but with differences

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Graduation is a pivotal moment in anybody’s life, a celebration of achievement, the threshold of a future of possibilities. This year perhaps more than ever it’s important to mark it with ceremony.

For more than a century in all but inclement weather, the University of Nevada Reno’s historic quad has been the stage for this moment, but like many other traditions things will be different this year.

For the first time ever, the venue will be Mackay Stadium, it’s open spaces allowing the kind of social distancing required this year. Even so, seating will be limited, by ticket only. Masks required. All other appropriate precautions will be in effect.

What hasn’t changed is the reason for all of this. The more than 32 hundred students who will walk across this stage will have completed their education under conditions they couldn’t have imagined.

“I think they are going to be leaders for the rest of their lives because of what they’ve gone through,” says UNR President Brian Sandoval. “And they are going to be able to tell their kids and their grandkids that they worked really hard and got through this and they’re better people for it. I’m really proud of them.”

Sandoval points out that in-person acknowledgement of that achievement is something that was denied to last spring’s graduating class. During last year’s shutdown they received their diplomas by mail.

“They had a virtual graduation. We want to make sure they have that in-person moment where their family and friends can be here to cheer them and recognize them and give them that lifetime moment.”

So, that will be corrected Wednesday. The 2020 graduates have been invited back for special ceremonies.

These exercises cap a year of restriction and adjustment here at the university and the fact that they’re being held at all, Sandoval says, is a sign that things are returning to normal.

“It is. This is another sign that things are improving and to give these graduates this moment in their lives is important to all of us.”

But for the moment, the virus still imposes some changes. In order to keep crowd sizes down, commencement will be spread through eight separate ceremonies, by college and major, in morning and afternoon ceremonies Wednesday through Saturday.

Congratulations to all.

