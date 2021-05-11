Advertisement

WCSD Board of Trustees to consider rezoning plan

Washoe County School District logo.
Washoe County School District logo.(KOLO)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 10:33 AM PDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Families in Sun Valley and the North Valleys could learn Tuesday if their children will be going to different schools.

The Washoe County School Board of Trustees is meeting to discuss rezoning. The goal is to relieve overcrowding at Alice Smith Elementary, O’Brien Middle School, and North Valleys High.

Under the proposal, some students at those schools would go to Allen or Bennet Elementary Schools, Desert Skies Middle School or Hug High.

Juniors and Seniors at North Valleys High would be allowed to stay there until they graduate.

If approved, the new zoning would take effect for the 2022-23 school year.

The board of trustees meeting begins at 2 p.m. You can watch it live here.

Public comments may be submitted to publiccomments@washoeschools.net before and during the meeting.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nevada Child Seekers issued a statewide alert for 2-year-old Amari Nicholson, missing since...
2-year-old boy missing in Nevada
Sparks Fire and TMF&R crews are on scene.
Brush fire east of Vista Blvd. under investigation
William Alfaro faces life in prison.
Reno man faces life in prison for sexually assaulting child under 14
Harold Neil Miller
Sparks man booked on felony after allegedly shooting dog
Crews on scene of a house fire in Sparks on Monday, May 10.
Garage and vehicle damaged in Sparks fire

Latest News

City of Reno warns against misleading fundraiser for area’s homeless
Immunize Nevada reminding families to get immunizations ahead of next school year.
Immunize Nevada reminding families to get immunizations ahead of next school year
Nevada Veterans Memorial Plaza Telethon
Nevada Veterans Memorial telethon to air on KOLO 8 News Now
Noble Pie Parlor Mom's Mandarin Salad
Noble Pie Mother's Day salad