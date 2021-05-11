WCSD Board of Trustees to consider rezoning plan

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Families in Sun Valley and the North Valleys could learn Tuesday if their children will be going to different schools.

The Washoe County School Board of Trustees is meeting to discuss rezoning. The goal is to relieve overcrowding at Alice Smith Elementary, O’Brien Middle School, and North Valleys High.

Under the proposal, some students at those schools would go to Allen or Bennet Elementary Schools, Desert Skies Middle School or Hug High.

Juniors and Seniors at North Valleys High would be allowed to stay there until they graduate.

If approved, the new zoning would take effect for the 2022-23 school year.

The board of trustees meeting begins at 2 p.m. You can watch it live here.

Public comments may be submitted to publiccomments@washoeschools.net before and during the meeting.

