Tuesday AM Web Weather

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Expect mild and warmer conditions, with afternoon highs in the 70′s. Temperatures will warm to well above average Wednesday through Friday as high pressure builds over the Great Basin. Unusually dry air will allow for substantial cooling each night. Pacific low pressure will bring breezy conditions Friday with some cooling and the potential for showers and a few thunderstorms Saturday.

8 Day Forecast (KOLO)

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.