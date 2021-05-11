Tire failure to blame for asphalt oil tanker rollover

NYE COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Highway Patrol released new details Tuesday in a fatal rollover involving an asphalt oil tanker about 33 miles east of Tonopah.

It happened Wednesday, May 5, 2021 around 2:45 p.m.

Investigators said the driver of the Nevada of Department of Transportation oil tanker was headed westbound on US6. The tire tread separated on the left front tire, causing the driver to lose control. The oil tanker overturned and the cargo tank ruptured, spilling about 1,600 gallons of asphalt oil.

The driver, 59-year-old Joseph Wayne Paul of Tonopah, died at the scene.

NDOT quickly cleaned up the oil spill.

If you witnessed the incident, you are asked to call the NHP Elko Office at (775) 753-1111 and reference case # 2105-0033.

This is the second fatal crash to happen on US6 within the same week.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.