Salt Lake City man killed in crash near Tonopah

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Salt Lake City man died following a crash with a semi truck on US6 near Tonopah.

It happened Monday, May 3, 2021 around 8:20 p.m.

The Nevada Highway Patrol said troopers came upon the crash in Esmeralda County about 24 miles north of Tonopah.

Investigators determined 22-year-old Christopher Delgado-Rosas was driving a silver 1998 Chevrolet S10 pickup eastbound on US6 in the westbound lane. The driver of a semi truck was heading westbound in the westbound lane. The semi driver swerved to the right to avoid a crash, but hit the left front of the pickup.

Troopers said Delgado-Rosas was not wearing a seat belt and died at the scene.

Both directions of US6 were closed during the investigation and traffic was rerouted on the westbound right shoulder around the scene. If you were a witness to this incident, or have any information about the crash, you are asked to contact the NHP Elko Office at (775) 753-1111.

