Advertisement

Salt Lake City man killed in crash near Tonopah

The crash happened in Esmeralda County about 24 miles north of Tonopah.
The crash happened in Esmeralda County about 24 miles north of Tonopah.(Nevada Highway Patrol)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 12:12 PM PDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Salt Lake City man died following a crash with a semi truck on US6 near Tonopah.

It happened Monday, May 3, 2021 around 8:20 p.m.

The Nevada Highway Patrol said troopers came upon the crash in Esmeralda County about 24 miles north of Tonopah.

Investigators determined 22-year-old Christopher Delgado-Rosas was driving a silver 1998 Chevrolet S10 pickup eastbound on US6 in the westbound lane. The driver of a semi truck was heading westbound in the westbound lane. The semi driver swerved to the right to avoid a crash, but hit the left front of the pickup.

Troopers said Delgado-Rosas was not wearing a seat belt and died at the scene.

Both directions of US6 were closed during the investigation and traffic was rerouted on the westbound right shoulder around the scene. If you were a witness to this incident, or have any information about the crash, you are asked to contact the NHP Elko Office at (775) 753-1111.

The crash happened in Esmeralda County about 24 miles north of Tonopah.
The crash happened in Esmeralda County about 24 miles north of Tonopah.(Nevada Highway Patrol)

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nevada Child Seekers issued a statewide alert for 2-year-old Amari Nicholson, missing since...
2-year-old boy missing in Nevada
Sparks Fire and TMF&R crews are on scene.
Brush fire east of Vista Blvd. under investigation
William Alfaro faces life in prison.
Reno man faces life in prison for sexually assaulting child under 14
Harold Neil Miller
Sparks man booked on felony after allegedly shooting dog
Crews on scene of a house fire in Sparks on Monday, May 10.
Garage and vehicle damaged in Sparks fire

Latest News

City of Reno warns against misleading fundraiser for area’s homeless
Washoe County School District logo.
WCSD Board of Trustees to consider rezoning plan
Immunize Nevada reminding families to get immunizations ahead of next school year.
Immunize Nevada reminding families to get immunizations ahead of next school year
Nevada Veterans Memorial Plaza Telethon
Nevada Veterans Memorial telethon to air on KOLO 8 News Now