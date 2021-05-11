Advertisement

Reno Bike Project asking for your help

The nonprofit is asking for your help as it emerges from the pandemic.
By Noah Bond
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 9:30 PM PDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The nonprofit called Reno Bike Project designed to help everyone get on a bike and outdoors is emerging from the pandemic and it’s inviting you to get involved and help.

First, you can donate your bike.

The Reno Bike Project will use it for parts or it will refurbish the bike for someone else to ride.

You can drop your bike off at 216 East Grove Street in Reno Monday through Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

You can also volunteer.

”Our volunteers really help us with these community programs that include getting bikes repaired for kids and subsidizing the cost of bikes for low income commuters,” said Reno Bike Project Director of Operations, Jillian Keller.

Volunteers can click here to apply.

They must also show proof of the COVID-19 vaccination before starting.

