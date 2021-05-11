Nevada Veterans Memorial telethon to air on KOLO 8 News Now

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - You’re invited to help honor and raise money for our local veterans.

This Saturday, KOLO 8 News Now will be airing a telethon to help raise money to finish the Nevada Veteran’s Memorial Plaza at the Sparks Marina. In the works for several years, the memorial will honor all of Nevada’s fallen service members dating back to 1864.

Construction on the memorial is already underway, but the nonprofit still needs to raise $500,000 to finish the project.

The telethon, co-hosted by Rebecca Kitchen, will feature special performances, guest appearances from state and local leaders, and more.

Tune in Saturday at 4:00 P.M. on KOLO 8 News Now. You can also donate and learn more about the memorial here.

