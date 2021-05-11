Nevada to receive $2.7B in federal pandemic aid

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) - Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak and state lawmakers are preparing to distribute $2.7 billion in pandemic relief after the U.S. Treasury Department released guidelines about President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion federal coronavirus relief package.

Today, U.S Treasury issued guidance related to how the states can spend aid allocated from the federal American Rescue Plan. The newest figures show that NV will receive $2.7 billion in direct State aid, with additional dollars flowing to local governments & specific programs. pic.twitter.com/8nX2oI1GoG — Governor Sisolak (@GovSisolak) May 10, 2021

State and local governments will be allowed to use their shares of the relief dollars on public health, to backfill some revenue shortfalls and for relief programs for businesses and at-risk populations.

State officials also expect to receive billions more in funds specifically designated for local governments, schools and other infrastructure.

The funding will allow Nevada to avoid painful budget cuts but could provoke battles over how to best spend it.

