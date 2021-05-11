Advertisement

Man arrested after tiger seen in video outside his Houston home

By Associated Press
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 8:30 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) - A Texas man who had been free on bond from a murder charge has been arrested after neighbors found a pet tiger wandering around a Houston neighborhood.

Houston police tweeted that 26-year-old Victor Hugo Cuevas was taken into custody Monday night, charged with felony evading arrest.

Police had said they believed the tiger had belonged to Cuevas, but his attorney denied that the cat belonged to him or that it was in his care.

Victor Hugo Cuevas, 26, is charged with felony evading arrest. Police say they believe the pet...
Victor Hugo Cuevas, 26, is charged with felony evading arrest. Police say they believe the pet tiger seen wandering a Houston neighborhood belongs to Cuevas.(Source: Houston Police Dept via CNN)

Police said the tiger’s whereabouts are not known. They say that Cuevas returned the tiger to his house, then drove it away as officers arrived.

Video taken Sunday night shows the tiger coming face-to-face with an armed off-duty Waller County sheriff’s deputy. No shots were fired.

Tigers are not allowed within Houston city limits unless a handler, such as a zoo, is licensed to have exotic animals.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Harold Neil Miller
Sparks man booked on felony after allegedly shooting dog
Sparks Fire and TMF&R crews are on scene.
Brush fire east of Vista Blvd. under investigation
Nevada Child Seekers issued a statewide alert for 2-year-old Amari Nicholson, missing since...
2-year-old boy missing in Nevada
The crash happened near the corner of Mill St. and Ohm Pl.
Crews respond to rollover crash on Mill St.
Reno police arrest four in DUI saturation patrol

Latest News

Police have charged 23-year-old Andrew Rey Elizondo with capital murder in the fatal shooting...
Suspect arrested in 6-year-old San Antonio girl’s killing
The nonprofit is asking for your help as it emerges from the pandemic.
Reno Bike Project asking for your help
Sparks Police investigates a crash near the intersection of El Rancho Dr. and Prater Way.
Car crashes into fence in Sparks
FILE - In this Sept. 8, 2008 file photo, traffic on I-95 passes oil storage tanks owned by the...
FBI names pipeline cyberattackers as company promises return