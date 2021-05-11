Immunize Nevada reminding families to get immunizations ahead of next school year

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - As the school year winds down Immunize Nevada is reminding families to get their immunizations for next school year. Community Outreach Manager Tara Nerida said data shows a drop-off from 2019 compared to 2020.

“This is probably of course because of COVID.” Nerida continued, “Parents are probably not going to their provider’s office because there is a fear of COVID or fear of spread of COVID, some parents may have lost insurance coverage for their children, they also don’t know where to go since they don’t have their normal coverage, and people don’t want to travel and go all over the place.”

According to Immunize Nevada for children under 2 years old there was a 10.6% decrease in routine immunizations. Kids 3 to 6 years old saw a 26.6% decrease, immunizations were down 22% for children ages 7 to 12 years and 13 to 17 years old dropped 39%.

Nerida said certain immunizations are required to start school in Nevada. “We want to keep our children healthy as much as possible especially in the classrooms as children are slowly starting to get back to school.”

She added, “We don’t want any other outbreaks to happen or another pandemic to happen especially for these vaccine preventable diseases that have a vaccine available.”

Immunize Nevada will have a clinic at the Discovery Museum on Saturday, May 15th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for kids 11 to 13 years old.

Kids will get a free ticket to the museum and vaccinations are by appointment only.

For more information and resources click here.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.