Honeybees take over New York family’s home, yard

By Jennifer McLogan
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 8:58 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILLISTON PARK, N.Y. (WCBS) – A Long Island home is all the buzz and the people who live there aren’t too happy about it.

The Dillion family’s backyard, including their barbeque, hammock and hot tub, are all unusable for now. They’re swarming with honeybees.

“I’ve lived here my entire life, never been a problem ‘til the past year,” said Maryanne Dillon. “If you get stung by them, that would be a huge problem and if anyone’s allergic to them.”

The bees just aren’t inconvenient; they’re spreading like crazy. In recent days new hives have been spotted in trees and on the home’s eaves.

“They started on the peak of the house and within an hour went up to the chimney,” said Ann Dillon.

A 90-year-old white maple in the backyard appears to be the source of the family’s problems, as thousands of bees swarm on and around it.

“People are like get a beekeeper. Well, we’ve done that,” Maryanne Dillon said. “The beekeeper can’t touch the bees because they can’t go to that area because it’s county property.”

Honeybees are important pollinators, Nassau County said, so it won’t exterminate them, but will instead work with Cornell Cooperative Extension beekeepers to rescue and relocate the honeybees.

The Dillons are OK with that, but want the bees removed ASAP.

“I’m afraid they’re getting into the house,” Maryanne Dillon said.

