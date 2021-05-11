Garage and vehicle damaged in Sparks fire

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Crews with the Sparks Fire Department responded to a house fire Monday afternoon.

It was reported around 3:45 p.m. May 10, 2021 on Engineer Court, off Vista Boulevard and E. Prater Way.

Crews said they arrived to heavy smoke and fire coming from the house. The fire started in a shed and spread to the house.

One person who was home at the time was injured, but got out safely. The Red Cross is assisting them as they are now displaced.

NV Energy gas and electric were called out to shut down the utilities.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

