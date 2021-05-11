Advertisement

Garage and vehicle damaged in Sparks fire

Crews on scene of a house fire in Sparks on Monday, May 10.
Crews on scene of a house fire in Sparks on Monday, May 10.(KOLO)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 5:24 PM PDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Crews with the Sparks Fire Department responded to a house fire Monday afternoon.

It was reported around 3:45 p.m. May 10, 2021 on Engineer Court, off Vista Boulevard and E. Prater Way.

Crews said they arrived to heavy smoke and fire coming from the house. The fire started in a shed and spread to the house.

One person who was home at the time was injured, but got out safely. The Red Cross is assisting them as they are now displaced.

NV Energy gas and electric were called out to shut down the utilities.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Harold Neil Miller
Sparks man booked on felony after allegedly shooting dog
Sparks Fire and TMF&R crews are on scene.
Brush fire east of Vista Blvd. under investigation
The crash happened near the corner of Mill St. and Ohm Pl.
Crews respond to rollover crash on Mill St.
Reno police arrest four in DUI saturation patrol
SpaceX's Starlink satellite system was seen in the skies over eastern Iowa on Thursday, May 6,...
String of satellites baffles residents, bugs astronomers

Latest News

Tuesday Web Weather
Tuesday Web Weather
Regional Information Center
Washoe County COVID-19 Update: 73 new cases, 120 recoveries
Myron Motley faces 20 years in prison and a $1,000,000 fine.
California man convicted of distributing prescription opioids
California Gov. Gavin Newsom
California governor proposes tax rebate as virus relief