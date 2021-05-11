City of Reno warns against misleading fundraiser for area’s homeless

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Reno is warning the community of a misleading fundraiser for the area’s homeless.

A flyer has reportedly been going around on social media for the ‘Nevada Cares Challenge.’ It asks for donations to support our area’s homeless using the new shelter as a way to lure in donors.

City leaders said this is not a legitimate fundraiser and has no connection with Reno, Sparks, or Washoe County.

It’s unclear where the donations are going.

If you are unsure about donating to an organization, you can check their status on the Secretary of State’s website.

To volunteer and support the new Nevada Cares Campus, you may contact RegionalHomelessServices@washoecounty.us.

