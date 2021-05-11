Advertisement

Car crashes into fence in Sparks

Sparks Police investigates a crash near the intersection of El Rancho Dr. and Prater Way.
Sparks Police investigates a crash near the intersection of El Rancho Dr. and Prater Way.(KOLO/Dan Pyke)
By Matt Vaughan
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 8:56 PM PDT
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Sparks Police Department is investigating a crash that happened Monday evening near the intersection of El Rancho Drive and Prater Way in Sparks.

It was reported just after 6 p.m. A man driving a dark colored wagon-style vehicle crashed into metal fencing surrounding the Mountain Vistas Mobile Home Park. Officers say it’s unclear if the driver was hurt in the crash, and that the man likely had a medical issue leading up to the accident.

The damage to the wall and fence that were hit appears to be minor.

