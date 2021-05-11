Advertisement

Boy, 6, realizes dream of being UPS driver after battle with cancer

By KMAX/KOVR Staff
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 12:20 AM PDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
STOCKTON, Calif. (KMAX/KOVR) - Given the chance to make a wish, a 6-year-old California boy who battled leukemia chose to be a UPS driver and spent the day delivering packages.

Mateo Toscano, 6, arrived in luxury Thursday as he pulled up with his family in a limousine for his Make-a-Wish request. His wish to be a delivery driver had to be put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but it finally came to fruition with community support.

Mateo received his very own mini UPS truck, decked out with decals, and boxes ready for distribution. The 6-year-old, who has battled leukemia since 2017, has loved mail and delivery drivers since he was young and always wanted to be one.

Mateo’s Wish = HOPE delivered ☑️! Our 💙s are full after an incredible day following along as 6-year-old leukemia...

Posted by Make-A-Wish America on Friday, May 7, 2021

“The truck is a reality. He’s delivering stuff,” said Mateo’s mom, Cynthia Toscano. “It’s a nice conclusion to his journey.”

Mateo’s mission for the day was to deliver plenty of packages downtown. He made a stop at Stockton’s City Hall, where he met Mayor Kevin Lincoln. Lincoln dedicated the day to Mateo, proclaiming it #MateoDeliversHope Day.

“He’s an inspiration for just everyone. There’s hope, and your dreams do come true,” Lincoln said.

Mateo was happy to be a part of doing what he loves most, sharing smiles with each box. He says he likes unwrapping packages to see what’s inside.

His shift ended with a delivery of flowers to his mom and grandma.

