Bill addresses deadly force and mental patients

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Assembly Bill 268 has already passed out of the Nevada Assembly.

The bill requires law enforcement agencies around the state to set up policies on the use of deadly force and prohibits a peace officer from using deadly force on a person who is a danger to himself.

The bill is based on an officer involved shooting in Sparks in January 2020 where 18-year old Miciah Lee’s mother notified police her son was suicidal and said he would die from “death by cop.” Sparks police caught up to her son, who had already hit cars on the street and rear ended another car before coming to a stop.

Police ordered Lee out of the vehicle.

Instead, Lee drove up on a sidewalk and left the scene.

Today Susan Clopp, Michiah’s mother testified in front of Senate Judiciary.

“What the officers should have been trained to do,” she told the committee while wearing a “Murdered” T-shirt with her son’s picture beneath the word, “They should have immediately set up a tactical plan to contain Miciah and reduce his anxiety level,” she said.

According to body cam footage provided by Sparks Police, Lee’s car became disabled down the street from the first stop with officers.

And when police again asked Lee to get out of the car, he refused. When they opened the driver’s side door, officers noticed a Glock handgun in Lee’s lap.

Lee was fatally shot by officers. Washoe County’s DA ruled the shooting justifiable.

“There just has to be a better way to do this,” Assemblywoman Lisa Kranser a Republican, said about her motive to introduce the bill.

Krasner is the major sponsor of AB 268. She testified as well today she supports law enforcement wholeheartedly.

She wants police to use de-escalation techniques when responding to people with mental illnesses by using best practices.

But public support of the bill quickly turned into an indictment of police practices.

Which led to eventual opposition testimony of the bill

“We oppose the Monday morning quarter backing of section 3 wherein a reasonable person, a reasonable peace officer quote sitting in a non-critical environment is reviewing an deciding the imminent threat of the officer in that moment,” said Eric Spratley representing the Nevada Sheriffs and Chiefs Association.

With accusations contradicting proven evidence and testimony offering solutions to complex life and death scenarios....it’s no wonder Senate Judiciary took no action on AB 268 today.

