US judge says he’ll have time to hear Nevada execution plan

LAS VEGAS (AP) - A federal judge acknowledged that with the proposed date for Nevada’s first execution in 15 years to be scheduled in late July, he’ll have time to review the state’s unannounced lethal injection plan and decide what about it should be made public.

U.S. District Judge Richard Boulware said Monday that the new date will be set after a state judge on Friday considers issuing an execution warrant for convicted mass murderer Zane Floyd.

Floyd is fighting his execution for the 1999 shotgun killings of four people at a Las Vegas supermarket. He lost federal appeals. The U.S. Supreme Court declined to take his case.

