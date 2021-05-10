Advertisement

US judge says he’ll have time to hear Nevada execution plan

This Nov. 10, 2016 file photo released by the Nevada Department of Corrections shows the newly...
This Nov. 10, 2016 file photo released by the Nevada Department of Corrections shows the newly completed execution chamber at Ely State Prison in Ely, Nev. Zane Floyd, a convicted Nevada mass murderer, is mounting a range of legal challenges to a bid to schedule his execution in early June 2021, including questioning whether the district attorney in Las Vegas really wants the lethal injection carried out at a decommissioned prison in Carson City. (Nevada Department of Corrections via AP, file).(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 2:20 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS (AP) - A federal judge acknowledged that with the proposed date for Nevada’s first execution in 15 years to be scheduled in late July, he’ll have time to review the state’s unannounced lethal injection plan and decide what about it should be made public.

U.S. District Judge Richard Boulware said Monday that the new date will be set after a state judge on Friday considers issuing an execution warrant for convicted mass murderer Zane Floyd.

Floyd is fighting his execution for the 1999 shotgun killings of four people at a Las Vegas supermarket. He lost federal appeals. The U.S. Supreme Court declined to take his case.

