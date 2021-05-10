Advertisement

Reno man faces life in prison for sexually assaulting child under 14

William Alfaro faces life in prison.
William Alfaro faces life in prison.(Washoe County Sheriff's Office)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 11:14 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Reno man faces life in prison after being convicted of multiple counts of sexual assault and lewdness with a child.

A jury found 64-year-old William Alfaro guilty of seven counts of Sexual Assault on a Child Under the Age of Fourteen Years and three counts of Lewdness with a Child Under the Age of Fourteen.

The victim reported to officials that Alfaro had sexually abused her since she was eight years old. Detectives determined from interviews with the victim and witnesses, and from evidence found in Alfaro’s motel room, that he had been sexually assaulting the victim for more than two years.

Investigators said Alfaro threatened the girl so she would not tell anyone about the abuse.

During trial, Chief Deputy District Attorney Peg Samples argued that a guilty verdict would give the victim the permanent closure she deserves.

Alfaro will be sentenced July 7, 2021.

