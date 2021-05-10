Advertisement

Reno Bike Project encouraging people to join local commuter challenge

May is National Bike month.
May is National Bike month.
May is National Bike month.(KOLO)
By Elizabeth Rodil
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 5:42 AM PDT
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It’s National Bike month and the Reno Bike Project (RBP) is encouraging the community to get out and ride. Reno Bike Project, Truckee Meadows Bike Alliance, Bike Washoe, and RTC have assisted in starting a commuter challenge.

The commuter challenge is an easy way to challenge coworkers, friends, and the community to ride more while competing on a local level with other groups.

Part of the challenge also provides weekly educational and informational presentation about biking and safety. RBP Manager Kurstin Graham said the challenge is a great way to generate numbers and get data which can impact the local biking infrastructure.

“You know by keeping track of your mileage it’s a great motivation to get out there and ride your bike more and ultimately it allows us to sort of tabulate or calculate the affect bicycle commuters have in our community.”

The nonprofit relies on donations to help those with low-income get a bike. This month if you donate your parts or bike you can get free RBP swag.

To learn more about the challenge click here.

