Advertisement

Mother’s Day celebrations a step forward amid the pandemic

Businesses in Northern Nevada are back to 100% capacity for Mother's Day
Businesses in Northern Nevada are back to 100% capacity for Mother's Day(Station)
By John Macaluso
Published: May. 9, 2021 at 7:57 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Mother’s Day is being celebrated for this first time since 2019.

Last year, the pandemic forced businesses throughout the nation to close. This made Mother’s day nearly impossible to celebrate. This year, however, is a return to form for the holiday.

Mother’s Day is the first holiday since local businesses could operate at full capacity.

“It feels fantastic,” said Brett Rosselli, owner of Skyline Kitchen & Vine. “Everybody seems to be very comfortable. A lot of people have gotten their vaccinations so they’re much more comfortable. We’re seeing our older clientele come out again which is great to see.”

Rosselli says they were at full capacity, but were still keeping tables spaced out. It’s a night and day difference from how everything happened last year.

“We had to call and cancel everybody’s reservations because we were completely shut down by the city and the state,” he said. “We had to let everybody know that we weren’t going to have a mother’s day this year.”

This Mother’s Day is big step forward for how holidays will be celebrated in Northern Nevada. Up next is Memorial Day, which Rosselli expects to be another big day for local businesses.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of a crash on U.S. 395 near Stead Boulevard.
One dead in rollover on US 395 going to Stead Blvd
Harold Neil Miller
Sparks man booked on felony after allegedly shooting dog
SpaceX's Starlink satellite system was seen in the skies over eastern Iowa on Thursday, May 6,...
String of satellites baffles residents, bugs astronomers
The crash happened near the corner of Mill St. and Ohm Pl.
Crews respond to rollover crash on Mill St.
The scene of a fire in the 3500 block of Meadowlark Drive in Cold Springs.
Fire in yard spreads to home in Cold Springs

Latest News

Sparks Fire and TMF&R crews are on scene.
Crews battle fire burning in hills east of Vista Blvd.
Alpine Meadows ends their winter operations
Alpine Meadows ends their winter operations
Reno police arrest four in DUI saturation patrol
Legion of Honor medal for World War II veteran.
A Veteran Remembers World War II ending