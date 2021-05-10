Mother’s Day celebrations a step forward amid the pandemic

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Mother’s Day is being celebrated for this first time since 2019.

Last year, the pandemic forced businesses throughout the nation to close. This made Mother’s day nearly impossible to celebrate. This year, however, is a return to form for the holiday.

Mother’s Day is the first holiday since local businesses could operate at full capacity.

“It feels fantastic,” said Brett Rosselli, owner of Skyline Kitchen & Vine. “Everybody seems to be very comfortable. A lot of people have gotten their vaccinations so they’re much more comfortable. We’re seeing our older clientele come out again which is great to see.”

Rosselli says they were at full capacity, but were still keeping tables spaced out. It’s a night and day difference from how everything happened last year.

“We had to call and cancel everybody’s reservations because we were completely shut down by the city and the state,” he said. “We had to let everybody know that we weren’t going to have a mother’s day this year.”

This Mother’s Day is big step forward for how holidays will be celebrated in Northern Nevada. Up next is Memorial Day, which Rosselli expects to be another big day for local businesses.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.