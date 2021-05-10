Monday AM Web Weather

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Expect cooler temperatures today with light breezy north to east winds behind a dry cold front. Temperatures will warm to well above average Tuesday through Friday as high pressure moves over the Great Basin. Expect 80′s in the forecast over the next couple of days, however, very dry air will allow for good cooling at night. As we heat up to the upper 80′s, remember to stay hydrated and take breaks when doing any outdoor activities. Remember to lather on sunscreen and protect your eyes with sunglasses.

